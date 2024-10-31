Students, staff to learn tuberculosis test results from Cobb health department today

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb & Douglas Public Health Department will return to a Cobb County high school where hundreds were tested for tuberculosis after a possible exposure.

On Tuesday, Channel 2 Action News reported from Walton High School, where 300 students and staff members needed to be tested.

The health department says a positive test would mean the person tested has been exposed to someone with active tuberculosis. Then, the positive tests will take a chest X-ray to rule out having the active disease.

Health officials say that if the test X-ray is negative, they will be offered preventative medication, while if the X-ray is positive, they will be treated for the disease.

One student, who did not get tested, told Channel 2 Action News that other students required to get tested were informed at the beginning of the school day.

“Some kids got slips in their homeroom. I didn’t know there was that many.” said the student.

Parents told Channel 2 Action News that they are glad to hear of efforts by the health department and school district to contain the spread of infection and prevent a T-B outbreak.

“I’m all for the testing, definitely do that. But it concerns me that it is in existence. That’s a worry,” said parent John Cullom.

