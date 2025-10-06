Street sweeper breaks loose from tow truck, damaging Smyrna cars, water line

SMYRNA, Ga. — A street sweeper broke loose from a tow truck in Smyrna, causing damage to cars and a water line on Nichols Drive.

Police report that the incident occurred when the tow truck driver failed to properly secure the street sweeper, leading to it rolling down a hill and crashing through a fence at an apartment complex.

“Who did this? Was this a hit and run? There’s a lot of other damage to a lot of other things in this parking lot,” Victoria Turnell, whose car was damaged in the incident, asked.

Turnell was on her way to take care of her elderly father when she saw her car was damaged.

The street sweeper crashed into a water line before hitting other vehicles in the parking lot.

Cobb County Water Department crews assessed the damage, but apartment complex employees said that water service was not disrupted.

Police identified Howard’s Wrecker Service as the tow truck company involved in the incident.

Newell reached out to Howard’s for comment on the situation and is waiting for their response.

