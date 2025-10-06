Some rain through the evening, chance of storms later in week

You will still want an umbrella with you Monday evening, as we will keep the clouds around with areas of drizzle and light rain.

Through the evening, we will stay mostly cloudy and cool with showers popping up.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon said it’s also a good idea to have that umbrella close by for Tuesday, but most won’t need it as we start to dry out.

We will start out with some cloud covering around but have some clearing through the day, with afternoon sunshine.

A cold front moves in Wednesday, and with it comes a chance for showers and storms, especially in the second half of the day.

Watch Channel 2 Action News for the latest forecast updates.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group