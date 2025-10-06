Marietta City Council to review proposal that would limit public gatherings

MARIETTA, Ga. — The Marietta City Council will review an ordinance that would change the rules for public gatherings and public expression.

It would limit public gatherings to occur without permits in the city limits after dark if the council approves it.

Events without a permit would be blocked Friday from 5 p.m. to Saturday at 7 a.m. and Saturday at 5 p.m. to Sunday at 7 a.m. in the Downtown Marietta Historic District.

“No public gathering or expression event shall take place during a permitted special event in the space designated for said special event. Likewise, no public gathering or expression event shall take place during a permitted gathering or expression event inside the same space that has already been permitted for a different gathering or expression event,” the ordinance reads.

The ordinance is on the agenda for the council’s Monday work session. It states the measures are meant to “facilitate the safe exercise of First Amendment rights” while also making sure the city protects those expressing their speech.

For events or gatherings with fewer than five people, no permit would be required.

Participants will have to get permits for larger groups that plan to assemble and/or march on city sidewalks and that will cross streets on city crosswalks.

The proposed ordinance also would require participants to obey all traffic controls and regulations, not obstruct sidewalks or impede foot traffic on sidewalks and all participants must follow applicable laws, statutes and ordinances.

Events and gatherings would also not be able to obstruct maintenance or cleaning activities on public streets, sidewalks or at public facilities and sets sound limits for gatherings between the hours of 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

If a loudspeaker, microphone or other sound amplification device is used, it must not be audible more than 50 feet away from the device, the ordinance says.

Signs at events must also not be obstructive to pedestrians or vehicles between the hours of 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. during permitted events.

To host an event for public gathering or public expression, permits must be submitted for review at least two days before the event, but not more than six months ahead of time. Exceptions may be allowed if in response to recent events or dates of significance related to the topic, according to the ordinance.

Event organizers must provide their contact information, residence address, who will be leading the event and their phone numbers, and the organization sponsoring the event and its information, if there is one.

The ordinance also requires permit applications include information about vehicles, assembly sizes, expected crowd sizes and more.

Events can be denied on certain grounds as well, including if the information in the application is found to be false or misleading.

The ordinance is on the agenda for the Marietta City Council’s meeting at 5:15 p.m. on Monday.

