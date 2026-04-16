Snapping turtle ‘encouraged’ across busy Cobb thoroughfare

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A snapping turtle got a little help from officers to cross a busy Cobb County thoroughfare.

Cobb County PD responded to East Piedmont Road to “encourage” the snapping turtle to cross, using a shovel, as the turtle “was obviously not in a hurry ... but we weren’t about to let him become a speed bump.”

Officers urge people not to pick up the turtles “unless you really know what you’re doing and are confident in keeping all of your digits.”

The University of Georgia’s Savannah River Ecology Library says that, though the snapping turtles are not aggressive in the water, the turtles “will strike viciously if captured or cornered out of water.”

The turtles mate April to November. Though aquatic, many die trying to cross roads.

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