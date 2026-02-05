Smyrna unveils ‘once-in-a-generation’ plan to transform downtown

SMYRNA, Ga. — Big changes are on the way to downtown Smyrna.

The Smyrna City Council has approved a major redevelopment plan that leaders say will reshape the heart of the city and nearly double the size of the current downtown footprint.

At the center of the project is the former First Baptist Church property along King Street. The city purchased the site last year for about $16 million, giving officials control of large, connected parcels on both sides of the road.

Consultants working with the city called the project a “once-in-a-generation opportunity.”

“Very rarely does this type of contiguous land right next to your walkable core come up for redevelopment,” one planning consultant told council members during Monday night’s meeting.

The redevelopment vision includes about 350 new townhomes, condos and apartments, a new food hall, a 120-room hotel, additional restaurants and retail space, and more green space for public use.

A key part of the plan focuses on preserving history. The church’s century-old chapel will be saved and reused as part of a new “chapel green” area that would serve as a central public gathering space.

City leaders say the proposal was shaped by nearly two years of community meetings and feedback from thousands of residents.

“It really was driven solely by public engagement,” another consultant said.

Many who live and work in Smyrna say they’re excited about what’s coming.

“I’d love to see this area have more little retail shops,” said Smyrna resident Luz Gabbidon. “I love it when areas like this have small businesses.”

Other community members told the council they want downtown Smyrna to become more of a destination.

“It’s going to be an amazing opportunity to showcase what this little city can do,” one resident said during public comment.

The city’s next step is to select a developer to carry out the plan.

First Baptist Church is currently building a new facility and is not expected to move out of the King Street property for about two years. Officials say construction on the redevelopment project could begin after that transition is complete.

