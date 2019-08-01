Slow down, Cobb drivers: Increased patrols as students go Back 2 School

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County police officers in the traffic unit work throughout the year but will be increasing patrols starting this morning around school zones.
Cobb County Schools go Back 2 School Thursday morning.
After seeing more accidents around schools last year, even the recent death of a crossing guard, Cobb County police will be out in force.
"We're not only talking school zones, but areas where kids may be getting ready to catch a school bus in the morning or getting off the school bus in the afternoons when schools is out," Cobb County Police Sgt. Wayne Delk said.
We're out on the roads as buses prepare to starting picking up students, and will show you what we found on a recent morning as officers pulled over speeding drivers, in LIVE reports on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
RELATED BACK 2 SCHOOL STORIES:
- Thousands of school supplies donated during Channel 2's 'Stuff the Bus' event
- Parents, students get first look at brand new, $85M high school
- Back 2 School in July? First school district went back to class already
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}