  Slow down, Cobb drivers: Increased patrols as students go Back 2 School

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County police officers in the traffic unit work throughout the year but will be increasing patrols starting this morning around school zones.

    Cobb County Schools go Back 2 School Thursday morning. 

    After seeing more accidents around schools last year, even the recent death of a crossing guard, Cobb County police will be out in force. 

    "We're not only talking school zones, but areas where kids may be getting ready to catch a school bus in the morning or getting off the school bus in the afternoons when schools is out," Cobb County Police Sgt. Wayne Delk said.

