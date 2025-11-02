Six Flags Over Georgia hosts 5K Run/Walk later this month

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia is hosting a 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, Nov. 22.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Cobb Police Athletic League, supporting youth athletic programs and building stronger relationships between police officers and the community.

The race begins at 9 a.m. The cost is $35 for runners and $33 for spectators.

The run/walk will work its way through and around the park, giving participants exclusive access and viewpoints of the park and their favorite rides.

Both ticket types include parking, admission, and early ride time on attractions in the Gotham City section of the park.

All registered participants will receive a finisher’s medal.

Registration is open through Nov. 21 on Six Flags’ website.

