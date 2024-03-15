Shooting investigation underway in Cobb County neighborhood

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating a shooting in a Cobb County neighborhood.

Kennesaw police told Channel 2 Action News officers were called to McGuire Drive to investigate a person shot.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2 Action News cameras saw caution tape surrounding a road as officers walked around the area.

Authorities have not provided information regarding the investigation.

Channel 2 Action News contacted the Kennesaw Police Department for more information but has not received a response.

We have a reporter and photographer at the scene gathering information and will provide information on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Metro Atlanta attorneys weigh in on liable doctor posting autopsy photos of decapitated baby online

©2023 Cox Media Group