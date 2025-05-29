Serial smasher accused of tossing rocks through windows of Cobb businesses

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is accused of throwing rocks through windows and glass doors of numerous businesses in Cobb County.

Investigators aren’t sure what the motive was, but told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell the cost of the damage is in the thousands.

Security camera video from some of the businesses helped police identify and arrest the suspect the same day.

“In the video, you can see where he was out on the street and threw that rock through the window, you can see where the glass comes in,” said Michael Harner, Chief Instructor of Yongsa Martial Arts.

Bryant Philpot is accused of targeting six businesses in Smyrna and two others in Cobb County on May 20.

“Thousands of dollars worth of damage was caused at these businesses,” said Meredith Holt, Public Information Officer for the Smyrna Police Department.

Harner said he and his team spent hours cleaning before students arrived for martial arts classes.

“Four to five hours of cleaning up, we had to be really cautious of getting everything up off the ground because we didn’t want anything to happen to our students. Their safety was the most important thing to us,” Harner said.

“They did a show up at one of the businesses where they actually brought him back to the business location and were able to positively identify him through that. This was solved the same day,” Holt said.

Philpot is in jail facing criminal damage charges.

