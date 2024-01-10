Roads, parks look more like ponds across Cobb County as heavy rain hits

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Heavy rains and high winds hit most of metro Atlanta and north Georgia on Tuesday, leaving some parts of Cobb County unrecognizable.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was in the area as Department of Transportation crews spent the day working to remove trees and power lines from roads.

When Newell first arrived at Powder Springs Park, much of it was underwater after an early morning downpour.

Several roads looked more like ponds, but some decided to try and plow through, including an Amazon driver.

“I started to make a turn here and I started to see the steam come out the under of my car,” David McEwen said. “I figured it’s probably not a good idea.”

That is one of many locations that kept the Cobb County DOT busy as heavy rain pounded parts of the county.

Crews have been in position since Monday night.

“We had extra employees on standby ready to go. We made sure all of our equipment was ready and prepared,” Senior Maintenance Supervisor for Cobb DOT James Reed.

Newell was there as they cleared roads.

“We’ve had a little over a dozen trees today,” Reed said. “I think we’re at four inches of rain so far in most areas of Cobb County right now.”

Most of the water has since receded.

“As you can see behind us, it accumulates in one spot where the drains are clogged that’s why we have our crews out, to open up the drains,” he said.

Heavy rains collapse warehouse roof, take down trees and powerlines across metro Road and utility crews across the metro have been working throughout the day to clear storm damage.

