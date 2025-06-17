Resident says frustration ‘no excuse’ for violence after Smyrna 6-year-old shot in road rage clash

SMYRNA, Ga. — Police say a child is in the hospital after a shootout in Smyrna at a busy intersection on Sunday afternoon.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell spoke to a driver who goes through the intersection where the shooting happened frequently. He said it’s tricky to navigate but that’s not an excuse for gun violence.

Now, a 6-year-old is in the hospital. they were in one of the cars while people in both vehicles were firing at each other at the intersection of Spring Road and Campbell Road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Craig Calhoun and Eric Rushi, were arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm from an auto, cruelty to child in the first and third degree and possessing a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Chad Laney, a father who lives nearby, told Channel 2 Action News that he drives through the intersection often.

TRENDING STORIES:

“It’s senseless, it’s stupid,” Laney said. “Something out of nowhere that you are not [in] control of could change everything. It’s really scary.”

Laney told Newell that the intersection can sometimes be aggressive.

“You have to be mindful and sometimes forceful to get out and catch some space to make your turn,” Laney said. “I understand getting frustrated behind the wheel but to take it to the next level and pull out a gun, pull a trigger, is beyond me.”

Police said they don’t have an update on the victim’s condition.

Jail records show Calhoun and Rushi are in the Cobb County Jail without bond.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group