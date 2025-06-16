6-year-old shot in Smyrna, 2 charged

Smyrna police have charged two people after a 6-year-old was shot on Sunday.
Craig Calhoun and Eric Rushi have been charged in connection to the shooting.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police said it happened around 3:40 p.m. at the intersection of Spring Road and Campbell Road.
Witnesses told officers that people in two cars were firing at each other. A 6-year-old sitting in one of the cars was shot in the abdomen.
The driver rushed the child to the hospital. Police have not released his or her condition.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man found shot to death in driveway of SW Atlanta home
- Body recovered in Lake Lanier: Drowning victim remembered as a ‘go-getter,’ provider for his family
- Crews rescue fallen kayaker from Ocmulgee River rapids, friends stranded on an island
Calhoun and Rushi have been charged with aggravated assault with a firearm from an auto, cruelty to child in the 1st degree, cruelty to child in 3rd degree and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Jail records show remain in the Cobb County jail without bond.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group