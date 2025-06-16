6-year-old shot in Smyrna, 2 charged

Smyrna police have charged two people after a 6-year-old was shot on Sunday.

Craig Calhoun and Eric Rushi have been charged in connection to the shooting.

Police said it happened around 3:40 p.m. at the intersection of Spring Road and Campbell Road.

Witnesses told officers that people in two cars were firing at each other. A 6-year-old sitting in one of the cars was shot in the abdomen.

The driver rushed the child to the hospital. Police have not released his or her condition.

Calhoun and Rushi have been charged with aggravated assault with a firearm from an auto, cruelty to child in the 1st degree, cruelty to child in 3rd degree and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Jail records show remain in the Cobb County jail without bond.

