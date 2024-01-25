Cobb County interstate reopened following crash involving tractor-trailer

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An interstate has been reopened following a crash investigation.
Marietta police told Triple Team Traffic the crash occurred just after 2:30 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 75 northbound at Canton Road.
Police told Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach that the crash involved two vehicles, including a tractor-trailer.
Authorities confirmed that there were injuries however, they did not specify how many people were hurt and the extent of their injuries.
Breaking: crews clearing crash on I-75 in Cobb Co. just before Canton Conn. exit. All NB lanes still blocked but should open soon
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
