Puppies rescued from south Georgia wildfires up for adoption

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — About half of the nearly two dozen puppies rescued from a shelter before it burned down in Brantley County are up for adoption.

“Our team was able to transport 19 puppies to our crisis response center in Marietta, and we were able to get some other animals in surrounding areas affected by the fires,” Atlanta Humane Society representative Caroline Parks told Channel 2’s Tom Regan.

As hundreds evacuated their homes from the approaching fires, some pets became lost in a very dangerous situation.

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“Animals are losing their homes. Some are dying, being burned and seriously injured. It’s not a pretty sight,” said Parks.

It’s not just dogs and cats. A donkey that was rescued suffered serious burns and is now receiving veterinary care.

The South Georgia Equine Rescue was forced to evacuate more than 200 animals as flames approached its property. The animals evacuated include more than 150 dogs, 18 horses, pigs, cats, goats and more.

“We have seen some pretty gruesome pictures of different animals that have been burned. It’s really unfortunate. That’s why our operation humane team has been there to help provide the necessary resources,” said Parks.

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The puppies evacuated to the Atlanta Humane Society did not suffer any injuries.

“If you’ve been thinking about adopting, this is definitely your sign. The more animals we able to get out of our shelter, the more animals we are able to bring into our shelter. We want al these puppies to wind up in loving and safe homes,” said Parks.

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