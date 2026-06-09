Public safety efforts helped cut crime, Cobb County leader says during State of the County Address

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Chairwoman Lisa Cupid praised first responders for several major accomplishments Monday, including a drop in crime.

Channel 2’s Michael Seiden said she’s a calling it a win for public safety.

“Last year Cobb County police reached a goal of Michael Jordan proportions,” said Cobb County Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, high praise as she delivered her State Of The County Address to the Cobb Chamber.

She pointed to a series of milestones achieved by the county’s police, fire and emergency communications teams.

Cupid says overall crime fell 23% last year, while vehicle break-ins dropped 25%.

She also highlighted new investments designed to help officers train more effectively.

“In south Cobb, we opened our department’s first indoor firing range,” Cupid said.

The chairwoman also praised the sheriff’s office for earning a prestigious distinction few agencies across the country can claim.

“Achieving a triple accreditation, a distinction held by less than 1,009 sheriff’s offices nationwide,” Cupid said.

And when it comes to emergency response, county leaders say Cobb continues to be ahead of the curve.

“Our fire department also achieved distinction in becoming one of the first to carry blood and plasma in the field, saving lives before reaching a hospital,” she said.

She also pointed to county’s 911 center’s performance.

“With a small but mighty team, they answered 758,000 calls with 90% of them picked up in under 15 seconds.” Cupid said.

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