Fake gun, real danger: Road rage shooting nearly ends with metro Atlanta father’s death

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County father says a road rage shooting with a BB gun shattered his window and nearly caused a deadly crash on a busy highway.

He’s grateful his son wasn’t in the car with him that night.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was on Highway 316 where the father said he did something to help police catch the suspect.

The victim, who asked to remain anonymous, said he was driving for DoorDash on a recent Friday when a stranger started riding his bumper on Highway 316.

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While Friday night traffic can make anyone lose their cool, the victim said instead of honking, someone pulled out a BB gun and opened fire on him.

“He picked the wrong dude that day,” the victim said.

Speaking with Channel 2 Action News over the phone, the victim said he waved the man off and had no idea what he was about to start.

That’s when the BB gun shooter opened fire.

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“It had shattered the window, that’s why I thought it was a gunshot at first,” the victim said. “It had shattered and it was like a pop and on the highway.”

Police told Johnson that 22-year-old Brangert Mora Lizarazo was the one firing a BB gun into the victim’s back window around 7 p.m. that night.

The victim ducked, swerved and clipped the other car before both vehicles sped away.

Police praised the victim’s quick actions.

“Kudos to him, the victim for making his way the way he did off the roadway safely and waiting for officers to arrive promptly,” MPO Brock Marks, Gwinnett County Police, said.

Marks said the victim was able to call 911 and read off the license plate, helping police make an arrest and file felony charges against Mora Lizarazo.

“A BB gun can be just as severe as a true, traditional firearm,” Marks said.

Officers tracked the grey Honda through license plate cameras and arrested Mora Lizarazo the same day.

“I’m just glad I was able to get him out the streets though too,” the victim said.

He also told Johnson that normally his young son rides in the backseat with him, but wasn’t in the car that evening.

“I could have died on his birthday,” the victim said.

Police said the suspect in the case was caught within a matter of minutes thanks to police work and the victim’s help.

Mora Lizarazo was charged with five crimes and is being held in the Gwinnett County Jail without bond.

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