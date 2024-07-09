Check your tickets! $150,000 Powerball ticket sold at Marietta store

MARIETTA, Ga. — Check your tickets! A lucky person in Georgia woke up to some happy news on Tuesday.

Georgia Lottery officials told Channel 2 Action News that someone bought a lottery ticket at a Marietta convenience store worth $150,000.

The ticket was sold at the Canton Food Mart on Canton Road in Marietta, according to lottery officials.

Monday’s winning numbers were 20, 22, 31, 33 and 45 with a Powerball 1.

