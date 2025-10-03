Powder Springs officials show off new city hall at grand opening ceremony

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — Powder Springs, one of the fastest-growing cities in Cobb County, has unveiled a new city hall as part of its downtown redevelopment.

The new city hall, which opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, is a key component of the city’s efforts to revitalize its downtown area.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The project, which cost $13 million, includes a two-story atrium, a community room, municipal court space, a council chamber, and a 139-space parking deck.

“I’m invigorated by the pace and change in our downtown district and across our city,” Mayor Al Thurman said during the opening ceremony.

TRENDING STORIES:

Former Georgia Governor Roy Barnes, who served as city attorney for Powder Springs for 25 years, remarked on the city’s transformation, saying, “I’ve seen over the years the changes that have occurred and how it has matured into one of the great cities in the state.”

The new city hall replaces the old municipal building and is situated on the block where the previous city hall stood. The redevelopment also includes a new park and pavilion, as well as new housing developments.

Sharon Mason, President and CEO of the Cobb Chamber, praised the project for creating a vibrant environment and a strong sense of place for Powder Springs.

The community is invited to explore the new city hall during a public open house with tours and entertainment scheduled for Saturday morning.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group