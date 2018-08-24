COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A popular Cobb County restaurant has failed a health inspection.
Channel 2’s Carol Sbarge went to Mexico Lindo Restaurant on Veteran’s Memorial Highway in Mableton on Thursday to see things in person.
Longtime customer Roosevelt Duncan didn’t know that the popular restaurant got a 62 on the health inspection on Wednesday.
Duncan told Sbarge that the restaurant is his spot and that sometimes he even enjoys eating there four days in a row.
Violations included food contact surfaces not clean to sight and touch, food stored in walk-in cooler not held cold enough and observed walk-in cooler not maintaining a required temperature at 41 degrees or below.
Assistant Manager Christian Garcia said they’re upgrading everything that was out of date, including the coolers.
Garcia said Mexico Lindo Restaurant has been open for two decades and got new owners in the past year.
He said they’re updating and buying new equipment that will fix the temperature issues. He said the staff has also corrected other violations.
Garcia said he and the staff are making sure they correct everything, so they get an “A” on the re-inspection.
Duncan said he has more than enough confidence that Mexico Lindo Restaurant will get it right.
We’ll let you know how they do on the re-inspection.
