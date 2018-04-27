0 Popular Cobb County restaurant fails health inspection with score of 36

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Cobb County restaurant recently failed a health inspection with a very low score.

Tasty China on Franklin Gateway Road in Marietta advertises as being famous for its Szechwan food.

Some customers were stunned to learn Tasty China got a 36 on its health inspection on Tuesday.

Customer Keith Eubanks told Channel 2’s Carol Sbarge he’s always enjoyed the restaurant and the new score won’t stop him from eating there.

Eubanks said the food is good, the restaurant is clean and the staff is always nice.

Violations included an employee using his bare hands to cut up vegetables and cooked beef, the cooked pork was not held hot enough and the duck was being thawed improperly.

In the previous health inspection last summer, Tasty China just barely passed with a score of 70.

When Sbarge went to the restaurant Thursday to ask about the violations, the staff told her there was no manager there at the time.

She is waiting to hear from them.

In the inspection report, the inspector did note that the restaurant staff fixed some problems immediately during the inspection.

That included changing how food was stored.

One customer, Katavol Ferrell, told Sbarge that even if Tasty China does well on the re-inspection, she won’t return.

Channel 2 Action News will keep you posted on how they do on the re-inspection.

