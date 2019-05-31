Police: Man with knife attacks family outside restaurant, threatens to kill cops

ACWORTH, Ga. - Police say a man with a knife attacked a group of people -- including children -- leaving a restaurant at a high school graduation party in Acworth.
Police said the man threatened to kill police and "chop off their heads" when they responded.
Channel 2's Chris Jose talked to a victim who said he thinks the man intended to rob them.
A graduation party ended in violence after a knife wielding man randomly attacked families with children. One of the victims walks me through the outburst of rage, Live at 5. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/rlimfJxSIe— Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) May 31, 2019
A victim walks us through the scary moments the man attacked with a knife, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
