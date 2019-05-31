  • Police: Man with knife attacks family outside restaurant, threatens to kill cops

    By: Chris Jose

    Updated:

    ACWORTH, Ga. - Police say a man with a knife attacked a group of people -- including children -- leaving a restaurant at a high school graduation party in Acworth. 

    Police said the man threatened to kill police and "chop off their heads" when they responded. 

    Channel 2's Chris Jose talked to a victim who said he thinks the man intended to rob them. 

    A victim walks us through the scary moments the man attacked with a knife, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories