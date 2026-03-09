Police investigating shooting that left woman dead in Cobb County

The Cobb County Police Department is investigating a shooting in Marietta that left a woman dead.

According to the department, the Major Crimes Unit is investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Waldrep Circle Friday morning.

Officers first arrived at the scene in response to a person shot around 7:50 a.m..

When police got there, they found Favia Gricelda Naely Vicente Velasquez, 24, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Major Crimes Unit detectives took over the investigation and the victim’s remains were taken to the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-3945.

