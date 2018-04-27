Police identify masked gunman in violent home invasion

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man they said was part of a violent home invasion that was caught on doorbell surveillance video.
Channel 2’s Chris Jose learned that police identified one of two of the masked gunmen in the Vinings Estates neighborhood on March 26. The warrant was issued for Ricky Grace.
In the robbery, three people were caught on video tricking a family into opening the front door by saying that one of them needed money for an abortion. Police said the group eventually broke into the house and robbed the family.
Earlier in April, police arrested a woman allegedly involved in the robbery.
BREAKING: Smyrna Police have identified one of the masked gunmen in a violent home invasion in the Vinings Estates neighborhood. An arrest warrant has been issued for Ricky Grace. More info to come. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/37vA6fGQch— Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) April 27, 2018
