Police: Guns, drugs, cash found after driver pulled over going more than 90 mph

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators say a traffic stop of a driver going nearly 100 mph led police to a stash of guns and drugs and thousands of dollars in cash.
Police told Channel 2 Cobb County bureau reporter Chris Jose that they even found a machete inside the car.
Early Tuesday morning, Cobb County police pulled over Darien Perry, 24, after they clocked him driving 91 mph in a 45 mph zone along Dallas Highway near East Paulding Drive.
When officers stopped the car, they found pot, cocaine, a gun, a magazine with ammunition, about $1,500 in cash and more than 300 THC oil vape cartridges inside the car. Investigators said it is unclear what the purpose of the machete was.
“It looks like Rambo selling drugs, or El Chapo or something, man,” said Lamar Casey, who owns Barbers I Trust along Dallas Highway.
TRENDING STORIES:
Casey, who has owned the business since 2012, told Jose that he was surprised to see the bundles of cocaine, marijuana and mushrooms and the arsenal of weapons that police had seized from the traffic stop.
Police arrested Perry and his passenger, Ian Copeland, early Tuesday morning.
“I would definitely say it’s a good arrest, I mean, you don’t want anything like that around here. Then it’s going to start affecting businesses,” Casey said. “How do they get away with all of that?”
Police say Perry and Copeland admitted to having drugs in the car. Officers told Jose they saw cocaine on Perry's lap. He's currently at the Cobb County Jail with no bond, facing nearly a dozen charges.
“That right there. Shocking. Just shocked me,” Casey said.
A representative for Cobb County police declined an on-camera interview about the arrest.
Copeland was released on bond. He's facing drug charges, as well.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}