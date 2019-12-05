Police: Dad defending family wrestled home intruders, grabbing and firing gun

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A father protected his family from a pair of home intruders when he wrestled one of the men, took his gun and fired it, Smyrna police said.
Sgt. Louis Defense told Channel 2’s Chris Jose the department is still working to identify the second suspect.
The home invasion took place on Nov. 23 in the 2300 block of Cobb Parkway in Smyrna, an arrest warrant shows.
Police identified one of the suspects as Antoine Brooks-Webb.
“He aggressively, and violently, with evil intentions, entered into the home,” said Defense.
Brooks demanded money and threatened a man, his wife and their son, police said.
According to the warrant, he said if the parents did not meet his demands, “The child would be shot.”
Defense told Jose the boy’s father fought back.
“He was able to wrestle a weapon away from him and use it against his attacker,” said Defense.
The father fired multiple shots and injured Brooks-Webb.
A judge deemed the suspected home intruder a danger to the community. Defense said Brooks-Webb will be taken to the Cobb County jail when he’s released from the hospital.
