Police arrest man they say tried to buy 7-year-old girl at grocery store

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police arrested a man who they say tried to buy a 7-year-old girl from her grandmother at an East Cobb grocery store.
The grandmother told police Einodd Samimi approached her at the Kroger on Roswell Road in Marietta Monday night and began to make inappropriate comments about her granddaughter.
“He asked to touch the granddaughter for $200. At that point, the grandmother started yelling at him, calling him a child molester,” said Sarah O’Hara with the Cobb County Police Department.
A group of nearby shoppers quickly jumped in to help, chasing Samimi through the store and out to his car.
