0 Police: 5-year-old shot younger brother in face with convicted felon's gun

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police say a Nashville woman is in custody after a 5-year-old boy shot his little brother in the face.

Cobb County police told Channel 2’s Chris Jose that Tashia Woods left the loaded gun unattended at the Comfort Inn and Suites on Corporate Plaza Parkway in Smyrna.

“He accidentally shot the 3-year old in the face,” said Cobb County police spokeswoman Sarah O’Hara. “When I reviewed some of the (surveillance) footage, there were a lot of little ones (in the hotel).”

Police said the 3-year old boy survived.

“I saw the crime scene detective and a bunch of police cars,” said witness Ali Mae Hartley.

Hartley came across the crime scene last Monday.

“That’s going to be in his memory for the rest of his life. He shot his little sibling. That’s just horrible,” Hartley said.

Comfort Inn management declined to speak on-camera, but did say the hotel does not allow any firearms on the property. Management told Jose they believe someone sneaked in the gun.

The hotel said a hotel employee called 911.

When officers arrived, Woods, her boyfriend and the injured boy were gone, police said.

“I’m proud of my staff whose quick action not only saved this child’s life, but also led to the apprehension of the suspects by their ability to describe the make and model of the vehicle to law enforcement,” said Comfort Inn management in an email to Jose.

Police said they found Woods, her boyfriend and the injured boy driving to the hospital. An ambulance rushed the 3-year-old to the hospital, police said.

According to the arrest warrant, Woods said she “left a loaded firearm in an unsecured bag on the floor.”

Police said the gun was stolen and that Woods is a convicted felon.

A drug conviction barred Woods from owning a gun, the warrant stated.

“The firearm should have not been in her possession at any time and definitely not in the possession where she’s not in control of it where little ones can get a hold of it,” O’Hara said.

Police said the 5-year-old and at least one other child are in DFCS custody.

The 3-year-old boy continues to recover, police said.

