Police: 1-year-old eats THC at Cobb daycare; teacher charged

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Security footage at a daycare showed a 21-month-old girl apparently ingesting THC that was dropped from a teacher’s pocket, police said.

The Laugh and Learn daycare said it conducted an investigation and fired Zyraina Stanice Fu’cia. She has been charged with cruelty to children and reckless conduct.

Investigators said a surveillance camera caught the child eating the item. Also, they said it shows no one checked on her for over 30 minutes, even as she struggled to hold herself up.

“It made me angry to know that my daughter was literally there lying on the ground suffering,” said Quinisha Hawkins, the girl’s mother.

Parents Jeffrey and Quinisha Hawkins told Channel 2′s Michele Newell about the day they got the phone call from the daycare saying something was wrong.

“From what I have researched, my daughter could have died,” her father said.

The Hawkins say they took their daughter to the hospital, where they say she tested positive for THC.

“You see the fear in her eyes, knowing she can’t even look at you when you call her name. She can’t lift her hand,” her mother said.

Police arrested Fu’cia, the teacher who was with the child, one week later.

