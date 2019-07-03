Planning to set off your own fireworks? Here's how to stay safe

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Fireworks are a time-honored way to ring in the Fourth of July -- but they can also be dangerous.
Channel 2's Kristen Holloway spoke with firefighters, who said they've seen numerous injuries and house fires over the years. They are hoping to prevent that this year by encouraging people to go to professional fireworks shows.
If you do plan to light your own fireworks this holiday, there are a few things you will want to keep in mind to keep yourself and your loved ones safe.
First and foremost, you have to be 18 years old to set off fireworks in the state of Georgia. You also must be at least 10 feet away from another person when you light sparklers.
