Peeper banned from Cobb apartment complex for watching women work out arrested again

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man previously banned from an apartment complex near Kennesaw State University has been arrested for allegedly spying on women through a gym window at the same place.

Alijah Pough faces peeping tom and trespassing charges after police say he was caught on video looking through the gym window at Sova Apartments last month.

“I’m just disgusted, honestly, because it’s an invasion of privacy,” said Imani Mbakop, a Kennesaw State University student.

“Always being aware of your surroundings as a young female is best,” said Ziza Mbakop, another student.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell obtained arrest warrants that show Pough had previously been charged and banned from the property last year for similar actions.

They say that on two occasions, Pough was able to get into the apartment gym. During both incidents, Pough allegedly performed sex acts on himself while watching people work out, the warrants show.

A representative for the apartment complex stated that they are working with police and reviewing additional security measures, including the possibility of tinting gym windows with a darker shade.

