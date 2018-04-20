Parents will soon be able to use Uber-like tech to track school buses

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - One metro school district is making it easier to keep tabs on your child's school bus.
If you're a parent and your kid takes the bus to school, wouldn't it be great to have an app on your phone to track the progress of bus?
Parents and students in Marietta will soon have that option.
Each day, over 5,500 students take the bus to and from school in Marietta. And as roads get more congested, the timing of buses picking up and dropping off students can get more unpredictable.
“We not only have to worry about getting kids home safety, we have to worry about the changing traffic conditions,” said Assistant Superintendent Eric Hofstetter.
But help is on the way.
We'll take you through the technology on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}