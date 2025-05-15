New food pantry fights food insecurities for students and their families at Cobb Co. school

MARIETTA, Ga. — Students will be able to get fresh food for their families at a Cobb County school thanks to a new food pantry.

MUST Ministries and Kroger hosted a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new food pantry at Marietta’s Dunleith Elementary School on Wednesday.

The pantry will serve approximately 50 families each month, providing non-perishable items, fresh produce, and meat, as well as diapers and hygiene items to both students and their families.

It’s the fourth pantry supported by Kroger’s $207,000 donation, helping MUST Ministries fight food insecurity.

“This new Neighborhood Pantry is going provide much-needed food and supplies to children who sometimes have to wonder when they will be able to eat next,” said MUST President & CEO Dr. Ike Reighard. “We are very grateful for Kroger’s continued support of the MUST Neighborhood Pantry program and their commitment to making sure no child has to go hungry.”

