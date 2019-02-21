ATLANTA - Police believe anywhere from $5 to $10 million in jewelry and cash was stolen earlier this month when thieves hit a famous Buckhead jewelry store.
Channel 2’s Cobb County Bureau Chief Chris Jose obtained a lot of new information about the case Thursday.
Channel 2 Action News first told you about the burglary at Icebox Diamonds and Watches on Peachtree Road over the weekend.
At the time, we knew two armed men followed the manager home and held them at gunpoint.
TRENDING STORIES:
After demanding codes to the safes at the store, one of the men left and met up with a second crew that was waiting at the store.
The thieves were inside for hours, ransacking the place and getting away with anything they could get their hands on.
On Thursday, police told Jose exactly how that situation unfolded. We’re breaking it all down on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}