ATLANTA - Police are searching for the robbers who terrorized a Cobb County couple before breaking into a high-end jewelry store.
Icebox Diamonds and Watches in Buckhead is known for attracting some of hip-hop's biggest stars.
Detectives told Seiden, two armed men wearing masks followed the manager and his wife to their home in Smyrna where they tied up the couple and forced the manager to hand over the keys and codes to the store.
Investigators told Seiden one of the robbers returned to the store where he and another suspect spent two hours cleaning out multiple safes.
The thieves were able to unlock the safes because they were using FaceTime to speak to the manager and get the pass codes, police say.
The couple was not injured.
Atlanta police are investigating the Icebox burglary, and Cobb police are handling the home invasion. Anyone with information about the armed robbery is urged to contact police at 770-499-3495 or cobbpolicecrimetips@cobbcounty.org.
