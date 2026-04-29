Neighbors say drivers regularly treat the Marietta corridor like a speedway

MARIETTA, Ga. — Drivers speeding through a family neighborhood in Marietta could soon be forced to slow down.

A stretch of Allgood Road is now getting the city’s attention after neighbors say speeding has become a real and ongoing safety concern.

“It’s ridiculous, you know. It’s hard to get out because people are speeding all the time,” said resident Eva Breona.

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Breona lives along Allgood Road and says drivers regularly treat the street like a speedway.

“I have really bad anxiety because I crashed into a tree, so the speeding it really scares me,” she added.

The concern isn’t limited to residents. People working along the corridor say they see the same dangerous behavior every day.

“It’s dangerous for us, very busy area. It’s a business area you know,” said gas station employee Bidid Das.

Now, city leaders are stepping in to take a closer look. Marietta’s Public Works Committee and City Council are reviewing whether speed limits should be lowered along a 3.5-mile stretch from Cobb Parkway, under Interstate 75 to East Piedmont Road.

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“That would be great. Really great. I would really love that,” Breona said when asked about the possible changes.

City officials say the review was prompted by repeated concerns from neighbors.

They’re also considering new speed studies along South Avenue, about a seven-minute drive from Allgood Road. That corridor includes both homes and businesses and could see changes if data shows lower speed limits are needed to improve safety.

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