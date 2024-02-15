Need your taxes done? Cobb County students could offer income tax filing

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Nobody wants to file their state and federal taxes, but everyone has to.

Instead of doing it yourself, some high school students in Cobb County can help you out.

Leigh Mason told Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen she was very grateful Thursday to drive up and drop off.

“I should be able to do it myself. But it takes a lot of time, and you have to keep up with it,” Mason said.

For that reason, she said it’s best left to the experts, like the students at Cobb County’s Osborne High School.

“These are all seniors. They have taken several business classes, including accounting,” Osborne Tax Center Coordinator Katy Hunt said.

And they are IRS-certified. The high school’s Tax Center is sponsored by the United Way of Greater Atlanta.

“You can trust where you’re getting your taxes done and it’s completely free,” United Way’s Charles Sterne said.

The program is especially designed to help folks with annual incomes up to $79,000. Senior tax preparer Deja Nickerson is very good with numbers.

“I want to help people with their credit, and taxes can affect your credit. Being able to help all ages with their taxes is a blessing for me,” Deja said.

Mason is hoping for a refund, and she is relieved she will not have to figure it out by herself.

“The worst thing is if you do something wrong. You could end up in tax jail! I am too cute to go to tax jail!”

The Osborne High School Tax Center will be filing returns through the April 15 deadline.

