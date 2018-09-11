COBB COUNTY, Ga. - There are new developments in the search for a mother of two who vanished from a popular hiking trail.
Valerie Maynard’s vehicle was found unlocked in the Pigeon Hill parking area on Burnt Hickory Road. The popular trail entrance is one of the main access points to Kennesaw Mountain.
The last time anyone saw Maynard was Sept. 3.
Only Channel 2 Action News was there when Cobb County police and U.S. park rangers searched the abandoned white Range Rover last Wednesday. A cell phone and purse were still inside, according to police.
A park ranger said the car had been parked for a couple days and nothing appeared to be unusual.
“Oh my gosh, you feel terrible for the family. Because you can so relate to it, especially with it being so close to home. It feels like it’s one of your own family members,” hiker Laura Rogers said.
Channel 2's Chris Jose digs into the woman's background. The struggles she was facing before her disappearance, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}