Missing NC teen found after officer stops car on I-285, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned a missing teenager from North Carolina was found after a Cobb County police officer spotted a stolen car along Interstate 285, according to police.
Police said there was a “be on the lookout” issued by authorities in North Carolina for the car, saying the driver may have been armed and dangerous and there may be a missing teen in the car.
TRENDING STORIES:
Cobb County police said the officer was able to "disable the car" after spotting it on the interstate.
Investigators said they took two adults into custody and found a 14- and 16-year-old inside.
Police said they are still investigating how the teens ended up with the suspect.
Check back with WSBTV.com and tune into Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m. for the latest on this developing story.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}