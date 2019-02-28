  • Missing NC teen found after officer stops car on I-285, police say

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned a missing teenager from North Carolina was found after a Cobb County police officer spotted a stolen car along Interstate 285, according to police.

    Police said there was a “be on the lookout” issued by authorities in North Carolina for the car, saying the driver may have been armed and dangerous and there may be a missing teen in the car.

    Cobb County police said the officer was able to "disable the car" after spotting it on the interstate.

    Investigators said they took two adults into custody and found a 14- and 16-year-old inside.

    Police said they are still investigating how the teens ended up with the suspect.

