Marine from Cobb County reunited with her family on Valentine’s Day

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County Marine was able to catch an expensive flight to see family thanks to a new non-profit.

Lance Cpl. Lisbeth Mejia-Martinez’s mother and sisters met her in the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Friday night. Her mother cried when she spotted her daughter in the crowd. Her sisters smiled and hugged her.

“Hi! It took you forever!” laughed her sister, Rosa.

The marine is 20 years old, based in North Carolina, and it costs hundreds of dollars for her to fly home to see her family in Cobb County.

Then, she heard about a group called Miles for Military.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“The more people know about this program, it’s going to help more marines and sailors to get free flights to come home,” said Mejia-Martinez.

The organization offers flights to junior service members who complete 24 hours of community service.

A mom, Maureen Byrne, came up with the idea when her son struggled to make it home for the holidays.

“They cannot afford it. They are family cannot afford it. It broke my heart,” said Byrne.

She said the group focuses on getting people home for what she called “moments that matter.”

TRENDING STORIES:

“You know, a wedding, birth, Christmas, Thanksgiving, Easter, Hannukah. We love getting the kids home,” said Byrne.

Mejia-Martinez chose to volunteer with a group building care packages for those overseas during the holidays.

“You are doing the volunteering even knowing you are getting closer to come see your family. It is just like, oh my gosh, you are just eager to finish the 24 hours,” she said.

Now, she has a full week with her sisters and mom.

Miles for Military has flow about 100 people home so far. The goal this year is to buy 500 flights and begin flying those based overseas back home for visits.

To find out more or donate, click here.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group