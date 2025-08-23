Mets take on the Braves after Baty’s 4-hit game

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — New York Mets (68-60, second in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (58-70, fourth in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Clay Holmes (10-6, 3.64 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Braves: Cal Quantrill (4-10, 5.50 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 82 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -130, Braves +109; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets take on the Atlanta Braves after Brett Baty had four hits on Friday in a 12-7 win over the Braves.

Atlanta is 58-70 overall and 32-32 in home games. The Braves are sixth in the NL with 144 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

New York has a 68-60 record overall and a 27-36 record on the road. The Mets have gone 31-14 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Saturday’s game is the 12th meeting between these teams this season. The Braves have a 7-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson has 34 doubles and 19 home runs while hitting .268 for the Braves. Michael Harris II is 17 for 43 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Juan Soto leads the Mets with 32 home runs while slugging .500. Francisco Lindor is 22 for 43 with five doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .280 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Mets: 5-5, .325 batting average, 5.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Luke Williams: 10-Day IL (oblique), Austin Riley: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Grant Holmes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

Mets: Brandon Nimmo: day-to-day (neck), Francisco Alvarez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jesse Winker: 60-Day IL (back), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jose Siri: 60-Day IL (shin), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group