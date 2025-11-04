Metro organization making sure kids don’t go hungry amid government shutdown

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Reflections of Trinity, a nonprofit organization in Powder Springs, is working to ensure that no family goes hungry by providing food to students and their families in Cobb County.

The organization operates four in-school food pantries and supports 441 students by providing meals for the weekend.

Volunteers distribute food throughout Cobb County, aiming to alleviate food insecurity among families.

“We have a backpack program where we have students who take home meals for the weekend,” said Laurie Wong-Burns, Founder and CEO of Reflections of Trinity.

Wong-Burns told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that the nonprofit has seen a huge increase in demand, serving 864 families during a recent four-hour food distribution, which is significantly more than usual.

TRENDING STORIES:

The organization is preparing to help more students, even with the partial funding of SNAP benefits this month, as many students are on the free and reduced lunch program and are automatically in need.

Reflections of Trinity plans to provide groceries, including Thanksgiving meals, to 1,700 families during the Thanksgiving school break.

“We need the funds to be able to purchase the food from the food bank at a reduced cost, and we also need food drives for the supplemental food we have coming in,” Wong-Burns emphasized.

Reflections of Trinity continues to expand its efforts to combat food insecurity in Cobb County, with plans to support even more families during the holiday season.

For those interested in helping, you can CLICK HERE.

©2025 Cox Media Group