Metro Atlanta city to discuss allowing drone package deliveries in city limits

MILTON, Ga. — The City of Milton will take the first steps toward potentially allowing drone package deliveries in the city limits at its Monday city council meeting.

City officials announced plans to discuss the proposal on Sunday, with the drone delivery topic coming about from Walmart and drone company Wing, a subsidiary of Alphabet, which owns Google.

If Milton moves forward with a proposal to allow Walmart to use drones for package deliveries in the city, it would be one among several to take similar action in the metro Atlanta area last year.

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The Walmart drone delivery system is implemented through a partnership with Wing.

According to council documents, drone delivery is not explicitly addressed in the city’s Unified Development Code, so council members will be taking a presentation of the program as an opportunity to determine how those proposals are handled.

Channel 2 Action News covered when the following cities approved drone deliveries:

Wing also delivers in Dallas, Hiram and McDonough, according to the company’s website.

The Milton City Council meets at 6 p.m.

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