Oscars 2026: When, where and how to watch, movies nominated, who’s performing, who’s presenting

LOS ANGELES — The 98th Academy Awards are Sunday, March 15.

“Sinners” and its record-breaking 16 nominations and “One Battle After Another” are the favorites to walk away the biggest wins of the night.

WSB-TV will have live coverage Sunday starting at 3:30 p.m. leading up to the ceremony at 7 p.m.

Then on Monday, Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m. will have the latest on the night’s biggest moments

When are the 2026 Oscars?

The 98th Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 15 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Comedian Conan O’Brien returns to host for the second year in a row.

What time are the 2026 Oscars? How can I watch?

The Oscars will air on Channel 2 at 7 p.m.

Coverage begins Sunday afternoon with “On the Red Carpet” at 3:30 p.m. on Channel 2 and streaming on WSB Now.

WSB Now is available on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Google TV and free WSB-TV mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

Here is the schedule of events:

1:00 PM: NBA Sunday Showcase, Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder

NBA Sunday Showcase, Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder 3:30 PM: On the Red Carpet at the Oscars Pre-Show

4:30 PM: ABC World News Tonight

ABC World News Tonight 5 PM: Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m.

Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m. 5:30 PM: On the Red Carpet at the Oscars Pre-Show

On the Red Carpet at the Oscars Pre-Show 6:30 PM: The Oscars Red Carpet Show

The Oscars Red Carpet Show 7 PM: Oscars hosted by Conan O’Brien. The top movies of the past year are honored at the 98th annual Academy Awards

Oscars hosted by Conan O’Brien. The top movies of the past year are honored at the 98th annual Academy Awards 10:32 PM approx.: The Bachelorette: Before the First Rose

The Bachelorette: Before the First Rose 11:02 PM approx.: WSB Tonight

WSB Tonight 11:40 PM: Sports Zone Sunday

Oscars 2026 Nominations

The vampire drama “Sinners” was well represented this year. The Associated Press reported that horror films are typically overlooked, but that changed with the Ryan Coogler-directed and written movie. It broke Oscar records with 16 nominations, previously held by “All About Eve,” “Titanic” and “La La Land,” which had 14 each.

“One Battle After Another” came in second with 14 nominations. It has won many of the precursors for the awards, but “Sinners” has also seen a surge.

The other close races to watch will be for Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress. Jessie Buckley has all but locked up the Best Actress race for her performance in “Hamnet.”

Oscars 2026 Performers

“KPop Demon Hunters”

Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami, the singing voices behind HUNTR/X, will perform the Oscar-nominated original song “Golden” from the film.

“Sinners”

Miles Caton and Raphael Saadiq will perform the Oscar-nominated original song “I Lied To You.” They will be joined by Misty Copeland, Eric Gales, Buddy Guy, Brittany Howard, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Jayme Lawson, Li Jun Li, Bobby Rush, Shaboozey and Alice Smith.

Oscars 2026 Presenters

Will Arnett

Adrien Brody

Javier Bardem

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Kieran Culkin

Robert Downey Jr.

Chris Evans

Anne Hathaway

Chase Infinity

Mikey Madison

Paul Mescal

Demi Moore

Kumail Nanjiani

Gwyneth Paltrow

Maya Rudolph

Zoe Saldaña

