Walmart delivery drones flying through metro Atlanta

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Walmart is launching a delivery drone service at select locations in Georgia, including Loganville, Woodstock, and Conyers, to bring items directly to customers’ doorsteps.

The drones, operated by the company Wing, can deliver items weighing up to 2.5 pounds to customers living within six miles of the store, Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen learned.

This new service aims to alleviate the need for customers to visit crowded stores, especially during busy weekends.

“Especially like when people need their medications and stuff and they can’t get out, why not?” said Troy Dennis, a customer at the Loganville Walmart.

“When you were a kid you’re like, oh my gosh! That would never happen. And here we are talking about drones delivering our groceries from Walmart,” said Renee Mullins, another customer.

The drones are launched from a fenced-in area at the Loganville Walmart, which serves as the drone launching pads.

This setup is seen by some customers as a potential lifesaver, providing convenience for those who may have difficulty traveling to the store.

There is significant chatter about the drone delivery service on Walmart’s Facebook page and the Loganville Town Talk site, indicating community interest and discussion about the new technology.

Dennis expressed hope that the drone service might reduce the number of people visiting the store on weekends, potentially easing congestion.

However, he remains unsure if he will personally use the service.

