Walmart bringing drone delivery service to Atlanta

ATLANTA — Next time you order something from Walmart, you may be able receive it through the air in just minutes, the retailer says.

Walmart is expanding its drone delivery service to Atlanta through Wing, the big box retailer announced Thursday.

Walmart is expanding this service to 100 stores, including stores in Atlanta, Charlotte, Houston, Orlando and Tampa.

Customers in Atlanta can sign up on Wing’s website to be notified when drone delivery becomes available in their area by visiting wing.com/walmart.

The service is currently available in northwest Arkansas and Dallas-Fort Worth.

Wing operates within FAA guidelines, flying their drones Beyond Visual Line of Sight up to a six-mile aircraft range from the store.

“People all around the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex have made drone delivery part of their normal shopping habits over the past year,” said Adam Woodworth, CEO of Wing. “Now we’re excited to share this ultra-fast delivery experience with millions more people across many more U.S. cities.”

Walmart has completed more than 150,000 deliveries since launching the service in 2021.

The company said drones can complete deliveries of groceries, household essentials, and health and wellness products in 30 minutes or less.

Walmart said fresh fruit, eggs, ice cream and pet food are among the most delivered items.

