Medical service dog returned to grateful owner after being stolen during Cobb Co. car theft

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A medical service dog is back with her owner after she was stolen six weeks ago.

“I’ve got my girl back and she’s healthy, she’s safe and just happy now,” Beau Jones told Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell.

Jones waited over a month to be reunited with his medical service dog Sydney.

Police say a man stole Jones’ car with Sydney in it at a gas station in Cobb County.

They arrested Simeon Statam and found Jones’ totaled car.

Sydney was nowhere to be found, until recently when Jones got a major tip from a woman.

“She said, ‘My conscience can’t allow me to let this go on anymore. So if you want your dog this is where I’ve seen her,’” Jones recalled.

Jones drove to a home in Decatur and called police for help.

“She ran out the house and ran to me and it was the most surreal moment,” Jones said.

Jones said he believes someone dyed Sydney’s ears and paws to disguise her.

He is crediting a large community of animal lovers, social media, and God for her safe return.

“Yes, we are in the Bible belt. I’m a Christian and I do believe in prayer and I do believe that’s what got her home,” Jones said.

As for the investigation into how Sydney made it to Decatur, Jones said he’s not focused on that. He’s just happy he has her back.

