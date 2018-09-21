Meat that smelled rotten led to local Subway failing health inspection with 67

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Meat that smelled rotten contributed to a Cobb Subway restaurant failing a health inspection. It is the Subway at 1860 Sandy Plains Road. It also failed a year ago.
This time, on Sept.19, it got a 67. Customer Zana Thompson told Channel 2 Anchor Carol Sbarge she had no idea it didn’t pass. She said she and her family eat there all the time.
The violations included raw meat in the freezer emitting a rotten odor, cooler not holding tuna and veggie patties cold enough and employees not restraining hair properly.
Manager Jalal Ahmed said they immediately threw away the meat.
He said they also retrained employees on food safety regulations. Sbarge did notice the Subway still had the previous score of 99 posted and not the current 67.
Last September, the same Subway failed with a score of 66. We’ll keep you updated on how they do on the reinspection.
