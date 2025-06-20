Marietta’s water bill rate is going up starting next month

MARIETTA, Ga. — People who use Marietta Water are going to pay more for the service starting next month.

A 3.5% increase is going into effect July 1, Marietta Water announced last week.

This rate change represents an increase of approximately $1.25 per month for the average residential customer, the city’s water utility said.

Marietta Water blames the rate increase on “higher wholesale wastewater treatment and infrastructure pass-through costs from the Cobb County Water System.”

The county’s expenses are rising because of higher wastewater treatment expenses, infrastructure maintenance and costs of keeping up with "evolving regulatory requirements,” the city’s water system said.

Marietta Water said it is “committed to keeping residential utility rates as low as possible while continuing to provide reliable, high-quality service. We understand the impact of any rate change and are dedicated to minimizing the financial burden on our residents.”

The utility invites residents to call Marietta Power and Water Customer Service website or call 770-794-5150.

