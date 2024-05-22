Marietta police want to find SUV that sideswiped officers on I-75

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Marietta police are looking for the driver of an SUV that sideswiped a parked police cruiser that was working an accident on Interstate 75.

At around 2:40 a.m. on May 19, officers were at the scene of an accident on I-75 Northbound near Delk Road with their emergency lights flashing, when they were sideswiped by a white Lexus SUV.

Neither of the officers inside the police cruiser suffered serious injuries but were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The SUV disabled the patrol cruiser when it sideswiped it, so the officers were unable to chase the driver.

Police used cameras in the area to identify the vehicle.

It was last seen in Gwinnett County near Beaver Ruin Road hours after the crash happened.

When the SUV was captured on a camera after the crash, there was no license plate on the vehicle.

If you have information about the SUV or the driver, Marietta police ask you to call Investigator C. Roper at 770-794-5357 or email croper@mariettaga.gov.

You can also make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

Crime Stoppers tipsters are eligible for up to a $2,000 reward for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

